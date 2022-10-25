Georgiadis: No real danger from national debt

Greece could face a very challenging year in 2023 but is prepared and the country’s national debt poses no “real fear”, the minister of development and investments Adonis Georgiadis said on Tuesday.

“So 2022 is a very good year for Greece, beyond inflation of course that hit everybody. 2023 will be a very challenging year,” Georgiadis told an investment forum in Saudi Arabia, citing uncertainty over where the Ukraine war is headed.

“Nobody’s happy with interest rates going up” but Greece’s national debt is going down rapidly and would continue to go down, he added. “There is not [really] any danger from our national debt in the near future.” [Reuters]