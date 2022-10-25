More data centers planned

Three more multinationals are in discussions with the competent state authorities in order develop data centers in Greece, as the country is emerging as a protagonist of international digital data routes, attracting an ecosystem of IT companies.

These three companies have business plans, the total budget of which exceeds 1.5 billion euros, according to Secretary General for International Economic Relations and President of Enterprise Greece Giannis Smyrlis, who spoke to Kathimerini.

Discussions have gone beyond the initial stage and the submission of applications for the inclusion of business plans in the strategic investment regime is expected in the near future. Although the Enterprise Greece chief says that he is bound not to reveal the identity of the companies in question, market sources believe they may be groups such as Equinix, CyrusOne, Expedient or Iron Mountain.

These investments, once they are finalized and proceed, will be added to the data centers developed by Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services, and to the new infrastructures launched by Digital Realty in Greece through the acquisition of the Lamda Hellix two years ago.