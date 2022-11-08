Fishy business with off-plan and substandard plots

Strong buying interest and a large number of multi-million sales for off-plan or substandard plots on popular islands and in the Peloponnese are raising eyebrows, as villas of hundreds of square meters are being built despite urban planning restrictions.

Notaries and brokers in particular are seeking explanations about how oversight authorities work and describe the two popular methods of circumventing them: The first concerns structures that are built beyond permissible limits, covered in earth so they are partially invisible and then unearthed once they secure a permit. The second, mainly for hotels, concerns casting the investment as strategic.