One bounced check per day in Cyprus

Only 32 bounced checks totaling 47,010 euros were issued in Cyprus in October 2022, and a total of 20 entries were on the preliminary list of the Central Information Register (CIR) for bounced checks maintained by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC). Thirteen of the 20 were individuals and seven were legal entities.

Checks worth €260,353 and €101,718 were registered in the two preceding months, September and August, respectively.

In the first 10 months of the year, 404 checks totaling €1,386,899 were recorded on the CIR’s preliminary list, according to data released by the central bank last Thursday.

Between January 2020 and October 2022, 728 people were registered, and 1,221 bounced checks with a combined value of €3,062,544 were issued.

In addition, the data show that there were 17 entries registered in the CIR as of October 2022, including six legal entities, three private individuals and eight individuals who control legal entities.

Between January and October, 209 people were registered on the CIR overall, of which 76 are legal entities, 43 are private individuals and 90 are private individuals who control legal entities.