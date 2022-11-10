ATHEX: Stock market builds on its recent momentum

Inflation data in the US, as well as in Greece, and some positive corporate results gave local stocks a further push on Thursday to take the benchmark within a whisker of the 900-point level upon closing, having reached it momentarily during the session. The upward swing of most European bourses also helped, with the main index reaching highs unseen since August 19.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 898.94 points, adding 0.80% to Wednesday’s 891.80 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.76%, to end up at 2,193.80 points.

The banks index earned 1.15%, as Piraeus jumped 3.58%, Eurobank obtained 1.77%, National grew 0.24% and Alpha increased 0.22%. Quest Holdings advanced 2.08%, GEK Terna climbed 1.48% and ADMIE Holdings rose 1.46%, while Titan Cement parted with 0.50%.

In total 66 stocks posted gains, 31 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €74.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.29% to close at 76.25 points.