Aegean Airlines profits reach greater heights than in 2019

Aegean completed the first nine months of 2022 with a significant increase in turnover and net profitability, boosting its revenues by 109%, over 1 billion euros, on an annual basis, with passenger traffic increasing by 89%, to 9.4 million people.

After-tax profits amounted to €93.2 million, from losses of €27 million in 2021, while total profits of the nine months were above those in the same period of 2019.

That is thanks to the effect of the third quarter, when passenger traffic recorded a significant recovery, following the rebound of demand combined with the network expansion and the increase of its aircraft fleet.