Boosting rate of home insurance in Greece

Greece boasts one of the highest rate of home ownership in the European Union; however, the share of insured homes does not exceed 16%, therefore a state drive to increase home insurance is essential in the face of climate change, says Alexandros Sarrigeorgiou, the head of the association of insurance companies of Greece (EAEE), in an interview with Kathimerini.

He recommends the issue of tax incentives as a first measure in the cooperation between the state with insurers, toward a national insurance system that would see all Greek homes insured against risks such as earthquake, fire and flooding and all the challenges that come with the climate crisis.

