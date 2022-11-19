ECONOMY

Greece tops EU rankings for business innovation

Greece tops EU rankings for business innovation

Greece has outdone other European Union countries for the percentage of businesses that reported some kind of innovation activity between 2018 and 2020, achieving first place with a rate of 73%, according to a graph released by Eurostat on Friday.

Posting the graph on social media, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis spoke of a “new significant first place for Greece in the EU” and praised Deputy Minister Christos Dimas for the high percentage of Greek businesses investing in innovation in that time.

Dimas also posted a similar message, noting that, “according to Eurostat, Greece had the highest percentage (73%) of businesses that have invested in innovation in the three-year period 2018-2020.”

According to a Eurostat tweet, the EU average for innovation activity was 53%, with Greece ranking first, followed by Belgium (71%), Germany and Finland (69%).

The lowest-ranking countries were Romania (11%), Latvia (32%), Hungary and Spain (33%).

Innovation Business EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Energy firms worried as EU warns rouble gas payments may breach sanctions
ECONOMY

Energy firms worried as EU warns rouble gas payments may breach sanctions

EU regulators to investigate millions of euros in Greek aid for Hellenic Post
ECONOMY

EU regulators to investigate millions of euros in Greek aid for Hellenic Post

EU considers looser state aid rules for firms hit by sanctions
ECONOMY

EU considers looser state aid rules for firms hit by sanctions

EU steps up fight to fend off risky foreign takeovers
ECONOMY

EU steps up fight to fend off risky foreign takeovers

Fixed minimum interest of 0.35% for Greece 2.0 credit
ECONOMY

Fixed minimum interest of 0.35% for Greece 2.0 credit

Promoting representation of women on company boards
ECONOMY

Promoting representation of women on company boards