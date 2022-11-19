Greece tops EU rankings for business innovation

Greece has outdone other European Union countries for the percentage of businesses that reported some kind of innovation activity between 2018 and 2020, achieving first place with a rate of 73%, according to a graph released by Eurostat on Friday.

Posting the graph on social media, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis spoke of a “new significant first place for Greece in the EU” and praised Deputy Minister Christos Dimas for the high percentage of Greek businesses investing in innovation in that time.

Dimas also posted a similar message, noting that, “according to Eurostat, Greece had the highest percentage (73%) of businesses that have invested in innovation in the three-year period 2018-2020.”

According to a Eurostat tweet, the EU average for innovation activity was 53%, with Greece ranking first, followed by Belgium (71%), Germany and Finland (69%).

The lowest-ranking countries were Romania (11%), Latvia (32%), Hungary and Spain (33%).