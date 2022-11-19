ECONOMY

Georgiadis checks on progress at Elliniko project

[ANA-MPA]

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis paid a visit to the construction site at the Elliniko investment project on Friday. 

The minister was briefed on progress at the site by CEO Odisseas Athanasiou of Lamda Development, a subsidiary of Latsis Group that is leading the development.

Georgiadis first visited Posidonos Avenue, where a 1.3-km segment is being turned into an underpass. 

Two-thirds of the specific project has been completed ahead of schedule. He also visited the construction site of a building that has been designed to cater to residents with mobility problems.

“It is the first and most emblematic building of Elliniko, even though it is actually one of a group of four buildings, and it will be completed in record time by autumn 2023, ahead of schedule,” said Athanasiou. 

The Elliniko project is environmentally friendly, Athanasiou underlined, while 90% of the old construction material at the site of the former international airport is being reused.

Investments Property

