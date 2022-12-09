ECONOMY

NYSE welcomes Greek American Issuer Day to ring Closing Bell

NYSE welcomes Greek American Issuer Day to ring Closing Bell

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and other government officials rang the closing bell for a special Greek American day organized at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Thursday.

The event, called “Greek American Issuer Day,” was held on the occasion of the 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum.

NYSE flew the Greek flag on Wall Street and issued special commemorative medals to honor the occasion.

Special Event Investments

