Taxman to force negligent companies to send their receipts

Tax authorities have identified approximately 150,000 businesses that still do not transmit the data of the receipts they issue to the myDATA electronic platform.

The tax office is called upon to distinguish businesses that justifiably do not transmit data to the tax office – they are seasonal, closed or inactive – from those that do not comply with tax legislation.

This process will be completed in the coming days and within next week electronic messages will be sent to those who continue to ignore this obligation.

Businesses will be asked to comply within 10 days, otherwise fines will be imposed without any further extension.