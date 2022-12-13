Braemar expands Corporate Finance desk in Athens

Shipping and energy consultancy Braemar Plc announced on Monday the expansion of its Corporate Finance desk in Athens and the appointment of Stefanos Fragos to spearhead its growth in the region.

In a statement, Braemar said it is “responding to a clear need in the market from shipowners in Greece and the Mediterranean for expert counsel in the equity and debt capital markets, advisory for mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, and help originating, structuring and delivering tailor-made ship finance solutions.”

It added that “amongst several other promising opportunities for 2023, Braemar sees great potential in sourcing capital from Asia and making this available to smaller and medium-sized Greek shipowners.”