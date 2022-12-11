ECONOMY

Perama Ship Repair Zone upgrades completed

Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) announced on Thursday the successful completion of large-scale infrastructure upgrade works in the Perama Ship Repair Zone on the eastern side of Pier II.

The works are part of the second phase of a broader infrastructure improvement project in the Perama Ship Repair Zone involving among others a complete platform replacement.

The first ship to berth at the brand-new pier, experiencing the upgraded services first-hand, was warmly welcomed by the relevant OLP department.

Works are already in progress on parts of the west side of Pier II and the east side of Pier I for the installation of two new jib cranes at the beginning of 2023 that are scheduled for delivery to OLP.

Shipping Industry

