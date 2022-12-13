Greek energy sector offers opportunities, says Pyatt

“Opportunities abound in the Greek energy sector,” US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Geoffrey Pyatt said during his speech at the annual Capital Link Invest in Greece forum in New York last week.

Pyatt referred to the incentives offered by the Inflation Reduction Act, noting that Greece is a stable partner of the US that will continue to play a central role in European energy security and energy transition.

“Now that Russia has proven once and for all that it is an unreliable energy supplier, Greece’s role as an energy hub in Southeastern Europe, with access to supplies from around the world, is more critical than ever. American LNG suppliers and service providers have increased their exports to Greece and the rest of Europe,” he pointed out.

Pyatt argued that Greece’s emergence as an energy hub was made possible thanks to long-term investments in projects such as the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, the Revithoussa LNG terminal and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

In this light, he estimated that Greece’s regional importance will continue to grow when the Alexandroupoli Floating LNG Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) and the Interconnector Greece-North Macedonia (IGNM) pipeline are implemented.

Improving and expanding this infrastructure while minimizing the carbon footprint is another promising area for investors to consider, he said.

Regarding the promising prospects that Greece presents for American investments in the field of renewable energy sources, Pyatt underlined that Greece hosts a growing renewable energy sources sector, with potential for development in the field of wind, solar and green hydrogen.