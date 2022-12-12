Industries may have to close

Greece’s energy-intensive industries are considering the possibility of drastically reducing production or even completely suspending the operation of their units due to high energy costs. Realizing that these are not mere threats but a real risk, the government is considering measures, including enhanced subsidies, which for such industries is the only measure of immediate application.

“It is self-evident that we will exhaust every fiscal possibility in order to support these industries with additional measures in this difficult situation,” Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas told Kathimerini.

“We understand the government can’t do much, but they should keep us open so that we stay alive,” the managing director of MEL Macedonian Paper Mills, Dimitris Theocharis, tolds Kathimerini. “Energy is not just 1% of the cost for us. We are not a corner shop. In energy-intensive factories, electricity is 40%, 50% or even 55% of the cost. If a solution is not found, we will close on January 1,” he warned.

“With this uncertainty, all possibilities are open. We have made our budgets but we practically go day by day, we see what is happening and we decide,” stated the general manager for exports and supply chain at cement company AGET Iraklis, Nikos Bozos.