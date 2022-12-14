ECONOMY

Naval eyes Greek defense and shipbuilding industry

Naval Group is opening the door to the modernization and restructuring of the Greek defense and shipbuilding industry, per the chairman and CEO of the French defense giant, Pierre Eric Pommellet.

As he pointed out, the transfer of know-how is in Naval Group’s DNA.

It is already working with a number of Greek companies on the Belharra frigate program and has identified a number of others that could form part of its supply chain.

Naval Group has also recently announced its bid for the Hellenic Navy’s corvette program, in which it has pledged that 30% of the value of its Gowind corvette program will be produced in Greece.

