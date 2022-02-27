eab-lands-multimillion-dollar-contracts-with-lockheed-martin

The Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAB) said on Friday it had signed two contracts worth 118.6 million euros with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics for the joint production of F-16 fighter jets for Lockheed Martin clients.

The two parties also signed a contract for the upgrading of the Hellenic Air Force’s F-16s to Viper level, budgeted at $97.5 million.

That means EAB has undertaken Lockheed Martin projects worth a total of $233.9 million.

EAB said these projects show the confidence Lockheed Martin has in it regarding its quality and reliability, and put the local aerospace industry competitive on a global level.