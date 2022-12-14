ECONOMY ENERGY

Power cuts in Cypriot areas on Wednesday

The Cyprus Transmission System Operator (TSO) has developed a power cut schedule in collaboration with the Distribution System Operator (DSO) to ensure the security of the electricity generation system, with the plan so far providing for half-hourly power cuts in the Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta districts, starting on Wednesday.

The cuts are necessary because the Dhekelia Power Station’s six steam units will be removed from the system on Wednesday as a result of Electricity Authority of Cyprus union decisions on industrial action.

TSO press spokesman Vrahimis Koutsolukas stated on Tuesday the cuts will be made on a half-hourly or hourly basis, adding that this issue will be settled in the final plan.

He noted that the TSO determines how many megawatts will be cut based on demand, whereas the Distribution System Operator specifies the groups from which the cuts will be made. He stated that the plan is being carried out to ensure that critical infrastructure is not harmed.

TSO announced that when total demand reaches 600 MW or higher, the need for consumer load curtailment will arise in the Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta districts. 

