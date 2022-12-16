Jobless rate in Cyprus rises in Q3

Unemployment in Cyprus in the third quarter of 2022 rose to 6.8% of the total workforce, compared with 6.6% in the same period of last year, according to the Labor Force Survey, published by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) on Thursday.

The number of unemployed amounted to 32,868 in Q3 2022, compared with 31,355 in Q3 2021.

The labor force in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 486,492 people or 65.4% of the population (71.3% of males, 60% of females) in comparison to 472,314 people (64.6%) in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

The number of employed people rose to 453,625 and the employment rate 61% (67.4% of males, 55.2% of females), up from 440,959 people (60.3%) in the same quarter of 2021.

As regards employment figures, for the 20-64 age group, the employment rate was 78.3%, with the rate for males amounting to 84.8% and for females to 72.3%. In the corresponding quarter of 2021 the rate was 77.2% (83.2% of males, 71.5% of females), CyStat said.

Employment in the 55-64 age group amounted to 65.2%, compared with 65.5% in the corresponding quarter of 2021.