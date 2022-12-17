Greek jobless rate declines to 11.6% in Q3

Unemployment in Greece eased to 11.6% in the third quarter of 2022, down from 12.4% in the previous quarter and 13% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to the Labor Force Survey for Q3 2022 issued by the independent statistics agency ELSTAT on Friday.

The number of unemployed amounted to 555,567, recording a 6.1% decrease compared to the previous quarter and a 9.7% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Roughly 350,000 of this number were long-term unemployed, however, who have been seeking and unable to find work for more than a year.

The rate of unemployment among women was 15.4%, while among men it was 8.7%.

Unemployment remained highest in younger age groups, especially the 15-19 age group (40.2%) and the 20-24 age group (27.6%).

The regions with the highest unemployment were Western Macedonia (19.1%) and Thessaly (17.2%), while the lowest rates were in the Ionian islands (7.3%) and South Aegean islands (5.1%).

The number of people employed in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 4,216,038, recording a 1.2% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 2.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.