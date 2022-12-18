2023 budget approved by Parliament

The 2023 budget passed on Saturday night with just the votes of the ruling New Democracy party, following five days of debate.

The 156-143 vote in the 300-member Parliament was expected,given that the budget vote, traditionally the last one before Parliament adjourns for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, is, in effect, a vote of confidence in the government. A different result would have been highly unusual, and politically explosive.

The debate featured the usual highly partisan rhetoric by the party leaders. And, despite his claim that he wasn’t speaking on the overall government performance, this is precisely what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis did, staking his claim as being the more competent and effective leader a few months ahead of what is certain to be a double election.

Government officials had let it be known that Mitsotakis would have a surprised handout up his sleeve to unveil: this turned out to be a 10% subsidy on all foodstuff buys, from essentials to sweets, for what the Prime Minister himself estimated to be 85% of all households: the 6-month contribution will kick in in February.