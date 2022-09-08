Housing, energy, pensions to take TIF center stage

Housing for young people, pension increases and support for energy bills will be the focus of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) this weekend.

The initiative concerning housing for young people will reportedly have a total cost of 1.5 billion euros with a time horizon that goes beyond the end of 2023.

As for pensions, more than a million pensioners are expected to see increases, among other things, with a budget of around 450 million euros.

Regarding the no less important issue of energy, the government has already decided to continue absorbing up to 90% of the indexation clause for electricity costs.

The government’s calculations factor in not only the cost the economy can afford but also electoral considerations.

The aid to pensioners, for instance, is also politically targeted, as it concerns a social group that is very friendly to ruling New Democracy, but also to PASOK.

In the 2019 elections, 46.6% of pensioners voted for ND and 10.9% for PASOK-KINAL. Therefore, with its move, the government will further cement its hold on pensioners and also make inroads into PASOK’s voter base, which still holds a relative grip on this segment of the electorate.

“Social groups that have traditional ties with PASOK are a constant target for New Democracy,” a political analyst told Kathimerini.

At the same time, the targeting by the government of young people is also seen as a one-way street, as they are the social group in which SYRIZA won by a margin of almost eight points in the 2019 elections, as it received 38% against 30.4% for ND.

Hence, housing, which is a major problem for the younger generation, will also be key.

At the same time, PASOK-KINAL, which in the last elections received 5% of the 17-34 age group’s vote, is also aiming to open up to the new generation with its new younger leadership.