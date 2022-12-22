Where Golden Visa costs more

Dozens of districts in Attica will become more expensive for foreign investors from third countries who wish to obtain a residence permit through the Golden Visa program. According to the amendment submitted to Parliament, the minimum investment limit to secure the coveted license will be doubled from 250,000 to 500,000 euros in the central, northern and southern sector of Attica, in the Municipality of Thessaloniki, on Mykonos and Santorini.

This means that in areas such as Vyronas, Ilioupoli, Galatsi, Zografou, the Municipality of Philadelphia-Halkidona and of course the center of Athens, foreign investors will now be required to pay at least €500,000 to secure a permit, and only by buying a single asset. The same concerns northern Athens – i.e. areas such as Vrilissia, Halandri, Iraklio, Nea Ionia, Metamorfosi, Pefki, Marousi, Psychiko, Filothei, Agia Paraskevi and Melissia.

In the southern suburbs, the same threshold of €500,000 will apply for Agios Dimitrios, Kallithea, Nea Smyrni, Alimos, Elliniko and of course Glyfada. However, nothing changes south of Glyfada – i.e. in Vouliagmeni, Varkiza, Voula, Saronida, Anavysos and Sounio, as the current threshold of €250,000, with the possibility of acquiring more than one property, will continue to apply.