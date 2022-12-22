ECONOMY

Central bank: Over 26.4 mln tourists visited Greece in Jan-Oct

[InTime News]

The number of inbound travellers rose by 92.1% to 26.4 million from January to October 2022, the Bank of Greece said in a press release on Thursday.

Traveller flows through airports jumped by 84.7%, while road border-crossings increased by 135.8%. In the period under review, the number of travellers from within the EU27 rose by 68.9% year-on-year to 16.3 million and travellers from outside the EU27 increased by 147.0% to 10.1 million.

The number of travellers from within the euro area rose by 59.3%, as did travellers from non-euro area EU27 countries, by 94.2%.

On a country-by-country basis, arrivals from Germany increased by 47.1% to 4.2 million and those from France by 49.9% to 1.7 million. Turning to non-EU27 countries, the number of travellers from the United Kingdom rose by 194.4% to 4.3 million, as well as those from the United States by 167.5% to 975.7 thousand. The number of travellers from Russia dropped by 63.3% to 34.6 thousand.

[AMNA]

Travel Tourism Banking

