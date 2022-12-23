ECONOMY

Greece’s public debt to be sustainable in years up to 2060

Greece’s public debt will continue to be sustainable in the years up to 2060, at which time it is forecast to drop to 61% of the country’s gross domestic product according to the primary scenario of a debt sustainability analysis (DSA) carried out by the Bank of Greece, which was included in the bank’s Interim Report on Monetary Policy for 2022.

This is based on the assumption of a return to a primary surplus in 2023 that will increase to 2% of GDP in 2025 and permanently remain at this level.

