PM sees Greece’s 2023 tourism takings at €18 bln

Greece’s prime minister said on Tuesday that revenues from its all-important tourism industry will reach at least 18 billion euros this year, beating the government’s initial estimates.

The Greek economy is seen growing by 5.6% in 2022, powered by a strong rebound in tourism after it suffered heavy losses during the pandemic, domestic demand and a spike in investments.

Speaking at an event in Athens, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the tourism sector has experienced “a full recovery” this year, despite soaring inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Greece’s budget projected revenues of €15 billion but proceeds will be at least €3 billion higher, Mitsotakis said.

By the end of the year, tourist arrivals are seen reaching 88% of the record levels seen in 2019, when more than 32 million visited the country, he added. [Reuters]