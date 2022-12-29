Greece borrows 487.5 mln euros in T-bill auction

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) raised 487.5 million euros on Wednesday by auctioning 26-week treasury bills, an amount expected to grow by 30% on Thursday with the submission of non-competitive bids by primary dealers.

Total bids in the process reached €998 million for the original issue of €375 million, with the coverage ratio reaching 2.66.

The yield achieved came to 2.50%, up from 2.35% in the previous such issue on November 30.

The six-month yield had been at 0.80% in July and 0.45% in June 2022.