ECONOMY BANKING

Household bank accounts being sapped

Household bank accounts being sapped

Household deposits in Greece fell by 409 million euros in November, compared to an increase of €121 million the previous month, according to data the Bank of Greece released on Thursday.

At the same time, corporate deposits also decreased by €182 million. In total, household and business savings totaled €183.9 billion in November, down from €184.8 billion in October. Of that €183.9 billion, €45.7 billion belongs to businesses and €138.2 billion to household.

However, loans to businesses increased, helping the monthly net flow of total funding turn positive by €1.19 billion, from a negative €639 million in October.

Banking Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
BoG: Do not risk our upgrade
ECONOMY

BoG: Do not risk our upgrade

FinMin greets banks’ steps but expects more
ECONOMY

FinMin greets banks’ steps but expects more

Banks reach deal with finance ministry on vulnerable households
BANKING

Banks reach deal with finance ministry on vulnerable households

Stournaras: It’s up to banks
BANKING

Stournaras: It’s up to banks

Banks told to slash charges
BANKING

Banks told to slash charges

Spanish model proposed for bank debtors
BANKING

Spanish model proposed for bank debtors