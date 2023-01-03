Key meeting next week for Electricity Authority of Cyprus

Power service. The number of power consumers who resorted to the state-subsidized Universal Service grew more than 10 times in April and May, as besides those in real need, many strategic defaulters chose it to avoid having to pay a supplier. It has now reached 190,000 consumers, or 2.3% of meters, and there is no time limit on the use of the service. [REUTERS]

An all-sides meeting is planned for January 13, in order to readdress demands from the workers at the Electricity Authority of Cyprus and find solutions to avert the strike measures announced last month, according to Labor Minister Kyriacos Koushos.

He told Kathimerini’s Cyprus Edition that an approximate date for the meeting of all parties was set during Tuesday’s meeting with the ministers of Finance and Energy.

He also provided an update on his actions: He expects to receive a briefing from the EAC board on the details he has requested in the coming days, followed by the meeting, he said.

Koushos emphasized he is only a mediator; whether or not employee demands can be met is up to the ministers of Finance and Energy.