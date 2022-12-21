ECONOMY

Eni/Total venture finds more gas off Cyprus

A consortium of Italy’s Eni and TotalEnergies has found more natural gas at a prospect off Cyprus, Kathimerini Cyprus reported on Wednesday.

An estimated preliminary quantity of 2.0-3.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas was found at the Zeus 1 well in an offshore area known as Block 6, the newspaper reported.

An announcement was possible as early as Wednesday, the newspaper reported. Reuters has sought comment from Cyprus’ energy ministry.

The east Mediterranean has yielded some of the largest natural gas discoveries worldwide in the past decade.

The consortium in August reported an estimated 2.5 tcf discovery in the Cronos-1 well, which is also in Block 6.

The European Union is seeking alternative sources to Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. [Reuters]

