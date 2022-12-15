Power cuts are averted in Cyprus

The workers’ unions of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) announced the suspension of the industrial action scheduled for Wednesday after an extraordinary meeting with Minister of Labor and Social Insurance Kyriacos Koushos. The meeting ended up in an agreement to arrange “as soon as possible, and in any case within the next week,” a meeting with the ministers of energy and finance on the issues of the unionists’ concern.

In the unions’ statement it was also noted that the extraordinary meeting late on Tuesday was convened at the initiative of Koushos, whom they informed about the issues that concern EAC workers while expressing their concern about the future of the organization and the energy sector.

“During the consultation, it was agreed that the minister of labor should arrange, as soon as possible, and in any case within the next week, in his presence, meetings with the minister of energy, trade and industry and the minister of finance to discuss the issues of concern.”

Following this development, it was added, they have decided to suspend the strike action originally announced for Wednesday and thanked the minister of labor for his intervention.