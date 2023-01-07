ECONOMY

Power rates last month among the lowest in Europe

Power rates last month among the lowest in Europe

Greece recorded one of the cheapest retail electricity prices in Europe in December noted Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas in a statement regarding the figures for the Household Energy Price Index throughout Europe.

In particular, the ministry’s statement pointed out that Greece recorded the third lowest retail rate for electricity among European states that have variable-rate energy plans, as is the case for more than 90% of Greek households.

According to the ministry, in December, the average price per kilowatt-hour in Greece was 0.25 euros, much lower than the European average, which was €0.3865/KWh, but also lower than in countries with mature energy markets, such as Spain (€0.348/KWh), Italy (€0.466/KWh), Britain (€0.488/KWh) and Germany (€0.509/KWh).

Regarding natural gas for domestic consumers, Greece ranked 14th among the countries with the lowest rates, out of a total of 28 countries, as the price in the country for December 2022 was €0.1333/KWh, lower than the average price of the EU, which was at €0.1509/KWh.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Key meeting next week for Electricity Authority of Cyprus
ECONOMY

Key meeting next week for Electricity Authority of Cyprus

Why Greece still has costly power rates
ENERGY

Why Greece still has costly power rates

Bulgaria signs deal to use Turkey’s gas terminals
ECONOMY

Bulgaria signs deal to use Turkey’s gas terminals

Heating oil to be more expensive from January 1
ENERGY

Heating oil to be more expensive from January 1

Power subsidy ramped up
FINANCE

Power subsidy ramped up

Coal-free electricity from 2029
ENERGY

Coal-free electricity from 2029