Inflation slowed down to 7.6% in December, per Eurostat

Eurostat announced on Friday that the provisional estimate on Greece’s European Union-harmonized inflation last month came to 7.6%, significantly lower than the average rate in the whole of the eurozone, that was 9.2%.

That rate also signaled a notable slowdown from the rate recorded in November in Greece (9%), while the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) eventually confirmed November’s rate at 8.5%. ELSTAT will release its figures for December on January 12.

Eurostat data showed that while energy costs stopped as fast as they had done earlier in 2022, food prices kept driving the cost of living higher.