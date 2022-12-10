ECONOMY ECONOMY

Inflation falls to 8.5% in November

Consumer price index slows down although food prices are showing no sign of abating yet

Inflation falls to 8.5% in November
[Intime News]

Inflation eased in November to 8.5% from 9.1% in October, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported on Friday, confirming the trend also seen in Eurostat’s provisional harmonized index data.

The slowdown is largely the result of a base effect, as energy prices now compare to November 2021, when their rally was in full swing.

Also, the support of electricity tariffs by the government plays a decisive role, as a result of which prices are reduced compared to November of the previous year by 5.3%. In heating oil the increase is 11.6% and in natural gas 27.8%, having grown much faster before (at 332% in September) and in solid fuels 23.2%. Overall, the housing category, which includes energy goods and housing rent, saw an increase of only 4.8%. On the other hand, food price hikes continue, in an indication that the cycle of inflationary pressures has not closed. The food and non-alcoholic beverages category saw an increase of 15%, mainly due to price increases in bread and cereals (18.7%), meat (16.7%), dairy and eggs (25.3%), oils and fats (20.4%), vegetables (12.6%), coffee, cocoa and tea (11.9%).

Clothing and footwear (10.9%), as well as durable goods (11%), and the transport category (14.5%) also recorded a double-digit increase. The cost of air travel has increased by 42.3% in one year, by boat by 26.7% and by taxi by 32.9%.

In hotels, the increases reached 14.5%, while the category of cafes and restaurants moved lower, at 7%. In alcoholic beverages and tobacco, increases were limited to 2.8%, as was the health sector, which includes medicines and medical services. Cinemas and theaters got 14.3% more expensive, while in primary and secondary education the increases were limited to 2.6%. Finally, at hair salons and personal care stores, the increase was restrained to 2.7%. There was also one more category where prices were reduced compared to the previous November: Telephony services got 2.1% cheaper, according to ELSTAT data. 

The average index of the December 2021 – November 2022 period showed an increase of 9.5% from the previous 12 months, so it seems likely the 2023 budget forecast for average inflation this year to reach 9.9% will be confirmed.

Inflation Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish inflation eases for 1st time in more than a year
ECONOMY

Turkish inflation eases for 1st time in more than a year

Inflation has hurt apparel enterprises
ECONOMY

Inflation has hurt apparel enterprises

Inflation finally slows down
ECONOMY

Inflation finally slows down

ECB: Banks in Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus could see highest rise in NPLs
ECONOMY

ECB: Banks in Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus could see highest rise in NPLs

Purchasing power of lower incomes takes a big hit
ECONOMY

Purchasing power of lower incomes takes a big hit

ECB’s top brass keep focus on fighting inflation
ECONOMY

ECB’s top brass keep focus on fighting inflation