ECONOMY

Greek cargo ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal refloated

Greek cargo ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal refloated

A Greek-owned cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early on Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said.

Admiral Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a sudden technical failure while transiting through the canal, and the authority deployed four tugboats to help refloat it.

The vessel, which is owned by Greek firm Primera Shipping Inc, was heading to China before it broke down at the 38 kilometer-mark of the canal, near the city of Qantara in the province of Ismailia, he said. [AP]

Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greeks lead used ship market
SHIPPING

Greeks lead used ship market

Ports to boost Greece as trade hub
ECONOMY

Ports to boost Greece as trade hub

Elefsis Shipyards, Fincantieri sign memorandum to build warships in Greece
ECONOMY

Elefsis Shipyards, Fincantieri sign memorandum to build warships in Greece

First step to sale of Attica Group
BUSINESS

First step to sale of Attica Group

Naval eyes Greek defense and shipbuilding industry
ECONOMY

Naval eyes Greek defense and shipbuilding industry

Braemar expands Corporate Finance desk in Athens
ECONOMY

Braemar expands Corporate Finance desk in Athens