Greek cargo ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal refloated

A Greek-owned cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early on Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said.

Admiral Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a sudden technical failure while transiting through the canal, and the authority deployed four tugboats to help refloat it.

The vessel, which is owned by Greek firm Primera Shipping Inc, was heading to China before it broke down at the 38 kilometer-mark of the canal, near the city of Qantara in the province of Ismailia, he said. [AP]