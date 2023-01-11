ECONOMY

New digital card available for unemployed

A new digital card is now available for the registered unemployed on the Gov.gr Wallet app, which will provide updates on benefits and make physical cards obsolete, the ministries of Labor and Social Affairs and of Digital Governance announced on Monday, along with the Public Employment Agency (DYPA).

The card is accessible to everyone who has signed up at DYPA, the agency that replaced the Hellenic Manpower Employment Organization (OAED), and can be saved on cellphones, tablets and other devices.

It is the fourth e-card to be introduced to the public, after the police identity card, driver’s license, and card for the physically handicapped. The app can be downloaded at wallet.gov.gr.

Employment Digital Transformation

