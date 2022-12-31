Cyprus sees its workers earn more

The average gross monthly earnings of employees in Cyprus rose by 5.3% in the third quarter of 2022, provisional data released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) show.

Gross employee earnings amounted to €2,069 euros, compared to €1,965 during the third quarter of 2021, CyStat said.

CyStat pointed out that during the first, second and third quarters of 2021, the special schemes of the Ministry of Labor and Social Insurance aimed at dealing with the pandemic were in force, resulting in reduced average gross monthly earnings, since the amount taken into account is the earnings that were paid by the employer and does not include any amount paid as an allowance under the schemes.

The seasonally adjusted average gross monthly earnings during the third quarter of 2022 were estimated at €2,187, marking an increase of 0.7% compared with the second quarter of 2022.

The average gross monthly earnings of male employees during the third quarter of 2022 were estimated at €2,217 while for women they were €1,884. Compared to Q3 2021, the average earnings of men and women rose 5.1% and 5.4% respectively.