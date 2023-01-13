ECONOMY

Greece to be honored country at Chinese beverages expo

Greece will be the honored country at the 18th International Alcoholic Beverages Expo, the largest exhibition of the beverage industry in western China, which will be held in April in the city of Luzhou, Sichuan Province.

Each year the exhibition brings together the largest exhibitors from China, as well as abroad, while contracts worth more than 5 billion euros are signed while it is taking place.

In 2018, 1,200 businesses with 5,000 product labels participated, while the number of visitors exceeded 3 million. Even last year, despite the pandemic, there were 1,100 exhibitors, while the honored country was Argentina.

This year, with China opening up after the coronavirus, the exhibition is expected to far surpass last year’s numbers.

The ambassador of Greece in Beijing, Evgenios Kalpyris, expressed the Greek side’s satisfaction with the expo’s decision to name Greece the honored country at this year’s event, in a meeting with a delegation of the Municipal Authority of the City of Luzhou and representatives of the organizers, who visited the Greek Embassy to formalize their cooperation.

