Ozzie the Greek-made robot is capable of multiple tasks

Ozzie the robot can be an assistant to the elderly, a guide for museum visitors, and even help elementary school students taking their first steps in computing.

Ozzie, named after the Wizard of Oz, is a Greek creation, the product of Ozzie Robotics, a tech seed created by the Thessaloniki-based Information Technologies Institute in 2020.

Dimitris Giakoumis, one of the company’s co-founders, says his team had been creating software for robotics systems aimed at assisting the elderly. “We are very proud our robots are ready and available in the market,” he says, adding that the robots, which come in two sizes, are also customizable.

The team has been making the rounds of schools during the past year and has found considerable interest among students.