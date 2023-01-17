ECONOMY

Kavala to host Αthena International Olive Oil Competition in May

[Shutterstock]

The annual Αthena International Olive Oil Competition (Athena IOOC) will be held in Kavala, northeastern Greece from May 4 to 6, it was announced this week.

It will be jointly held with the Regional Authority of Eastern Macedonia & Thrace.

Its judging committee will include tasters and connoisseurs who are familiar with the international market and who have been invited from several countries around the world.

Athena IOOC is receiving applications from contestants at athenaoliveoil.gr, available in English, French, Italian and Spanish, as well as Greek.

