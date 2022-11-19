ECONOMY

Is lab-produced meat the future?

Participants at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt were served lab-grown chicken made by startup Upside Foods, a company founded by a professor of medicine and two businessmen and funded to the tune of $600 million by people such as Bill Gates and Richard Branson.

Many scientists tout the benefits of laboratory-produced meat, predicting a bright future, even claiming that humans will no longer eat slaughtered animals a century from now.

Proponents say lab meat will be safe and more nutritious. “Mistakes often happen in nature – in the lab, almost never,” says a Greek doctor. It will be environmentally friendly (animal husbandry and the meat packaging industry accounts for 18% of greenhouse gas emissions) and humane (each chicken growing in factory farms is allowed a space smaller than A4-size paper).

A dissenting voice comes from a vegan doctor: Who will be able to afford it? Will production be industrial-scale and concentrated?

Food Technology Animal Rights

