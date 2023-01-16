ECONOMY

Workathlon tourism career day in Thessaloniki

Workathlon tourism career day in Thessaloniki

Workathlon is organizing a tourism career day in Thessaloniki on Thursday, with the participation of major tourism enterprises in Greece such as Costa Navarino, Metaxa Hospitality, Porto Carras, Aegeo Spas, Kassandra Palace, Acrotel, Fodele, Lamway, Atrium Hotels & Resorts, Skiathos Palace, MarBella, Kanava, Astra Suites, Santikos Collection, Neptune Hotels, SWOT, Parga Beach Resort, Tor Hospitality, Domes Resorts, Katikies, Ekies All Senses Resort, Canaves Oia, Mandarin Oriental, Nana Hotels etc.

The event is taking place at the Capsis Hotel (16 Monastiriou). For more information and registration, visit www.workathlon.com.

Tourism Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Staff shortages in Cyprus tourism in 2022
EMPLOYMENT

Staff shortages in Cyprus tourism in 2022

Holidays to cost 10-15% more
TOURISM

Holidays to cost 10-15% more

Economy to grow 4% in 2022
ECONOMY

Economy to grow 4% in 2022

PM: Raise salaries in tourism
TOURISM

PM: Raise salaries in tourism

Market gets 100,000 new jobs
EMPLOYMENT

Market gets 100,000 new jobs

PM: Greece among top 5 tourism brands worldwide
ECONOMY

PM: Greece among top 5 tourism brands worldwide