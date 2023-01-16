Workathlon tourism career day in Thessaloniki

Workathlon is organizing a tourism career day in Thessaloniki on Thursday, with the participation of major tourism enterprises in Greece such as Costa Navarino, Metaxa Hospitality, Porto Carras, Aegeo Spas, Kassandra Palace, Acrotel, Fodele, Lamway, Atrium Hotels & Resorts, Skiathos Palace, MarBella, Kanava, Astra Suites, Santikos Collection, Neptune Hotels, SWOT, Parga Beach Resort, Tor Hospitality, Domes Resorts, Katikies, Ekies All Senses Resort, Canaves Oia, Mandarin Oriental, Nana Hotels etc.

The event is taking place at the Capsis Hotel (16 Monastiriou). For more information and registration, visit www.workathlon.com.