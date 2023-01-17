ECONOMY TAXATION

Spending dwarfs stated income

Spending dwarfs stated income

The total declared income of all taxpayers for the year 2021 amounted to 79 billion euros, based on the data of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE).

Based on the Hellenic Statistical Authority’s (ELSTAT) household budget survey conducted on a sample of approximately 6,000 households, the annual expenditure on only 12 basic categories of households amounts to just under €70 billion. That means almost all of the declared income is spent on food, alcoholic beverages, clothing, housing, durable goods, health, transportation, communication, recreation, education, restaurants and “miscellaneous” goods.

There is another, more extended record of household expenditure by Eurostat, which puts the annual expenditure of Greek taxpayers at €129 billion.

All three figures – the €79 billion of AADE, the €69 billion of ELSTAT and the €129 billion of Eurostat – refer to the same year: 2021. These are clear indications Greeks spend more than they declare. This vindicates the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which in yet another report on Greece has called for measures to “broaden the tax base.”

Taxation Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fines of €1 bln in the budget
FINANCE

Fines of €1 bln in the budget

Overhaul of tax mechanism
FINANCE

Overhaul of tax mechanism

Why the VAT gap has shrunk
ECONOMY

Why the VAT gap has shrunk

Tax exemptions near €13 bln
FINANCE

Tax exemptions near €13 bln

Tax breaks up to 5.2 bln euros
BUDGET

Tax breaks up to 5.2 bln euros

Tax rebates to be automatic
TAXATION

Tax rebates to be automatic