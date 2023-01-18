Alexandroupoli power plant inaugurated

Alexandroupoli plays a key geopolitical, energy, and development role and will continue to do so, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his address at the inauguration of the project to build the city’s gas-fired power production unit on Saturday, as he wrapped up a two-day tour of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

The unit will have a capacity of 840 megawatts and be built jointly by the Public Power Corporation (51%), DEPA Commercial (29%), and Copelouzos Group (20%).