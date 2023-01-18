ECONOMY

Alexandroupoli power plant inaugurated

Alexandroupoli power plant inaugurated

Alexandroupoli plays a key geopolitical, energy, and development role and will continue to do so, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his address at the inauguration of the project to build the city’s gas-fired power production unit on Saturday, as he wrapped up a two-day tour of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

The unit will have a capacity of 840 megawatts and be built jointly by the Public Power Corporation (51%), DEPA Commercial (29%), and Copelouzos Group (20%).

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Power rate below 100 euros/MWh for the first time since summer 2021
ENERGY

Power rate below 100 euros/MWh for the first time since summer 2021

Wholesale electricity price falls sharply
ECONOMY

Wholesale electricity price falls sharply

Burgas-Alexandroupoli pipeline back on table
ECONOMY

Burgas-Alexandroupoli pipeline back on table

Who should cut gas use first?
ENERGY

Who should cut gas use first?

EIB to assist with energy upgrades to public buildings
FINANCE

EIB to assist with energy upgrades to public buildings

Gas consumption drops in Greece in December
ECONOMY

Gas consumption drops in Greece in December