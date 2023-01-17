Staikouras: Greece succeeded in an unstable environment

“In the unstable global environment, Greece has succeeded,” said Finance Minister Christos Staikouras at the Eurogroup meeting on Monday, pointing out the strong resilience and positive prospects of the Greek economy.

“In today’s first Eurogroup for 2023, we had the opportunity to discuss the course of European economies in the previous year, but also the challenges ahead for this year,” he noted.

Greece has “achieved a high rate of economic growth, twice the European average, and it is estimated that this year we will have a rate of economic growth three times higher. We had record investments and exports in 2022, while the rate of investment growth is estimated to be the highest among all European countries until 2024. We had a significant reduction in unemployment and bad loans in bank books. We had significant fiscal stability and a huge reduction, unprecedented in European levels, of the debt-to-GDP ratio,” Staikouras stressed.

“We are working to achieve even higher sustainable growth, create even more jobs and strengthen social cohesion,” he added.