ECONOMY

Electricity rate even lower on Thursday

Electricity rate even lower on Thursday

The price of wholesale electricity will drop to 58.44 euros per megawatt-hour on Thursday at the Hellenic Energy Exchange, it was reported on Wednesday.

This rate is 33% lower than Wednesday’s set rate, a continuous reduction since wholesale electricity prices dropped 75% last Saturday, that is from €233.81/MWh to €58.55/MWh.

It is noted that at the height of the energy costs crisis in the summer of 2022, the price of electricity had reached €697/MWh, with the maximum price exceeding €930/MWh.

The drop is mainly due to the large participation of renewable energy sources in covering the load (70%) in combination with low demand for the season.

Thursday’s price is one of the lowest in the EU, it was added, as in the majority of countries it is set at levels above €130/MWh.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EIB for PPC Renewables projects in Western Macedonia
ECONOMY

EIB for PPC Renewables projects in Western Macedonia

Europeans dial down the heating, heed calls to save energy
ECONOMY

Europeans dial down the heating, heed calls to save energy

Ambitious RES targets up to 2030
ENERGY

Ambitious RES targets up to 2030

Alexandroupoli power plant inaugurated
ECONOMY

Alexandroupoli power plant inaugurated

Power rate below 100 euros/MWh for the first time since summer 2021
ENERGY

Power rate below 100 euros/MWh for the first time since summer 2021

Wholesale electricity price falls sharply
ECONOMY

Wholesale electricity price falls sharply