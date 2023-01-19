Electricity rate even lower on Thursday

The price of wholesale electricity will drop to 58.44 euros per megawatt-hour on Thursday at the Hellenic Energy Exchange, it was reported on Wednesday.

This rate is 33% lower than Wednesday’s set rate, a continuous reduction since wholesale electricity prices dropped 75% last Saturday, that is from €233.81/MWh to €58.55/MWh.

It is noted that at the height of the energy costs crisis in the summer of 2022, the price of electricity had reached €697/MWh, with the maximum price exceeding €930/MWh.

The drop is mainly due to the large participation of renewable energy sources in covering the load (70%) in combination with low demand for the season.

Thursday’s price is one of the lowest in the EU, it was added, as in the majority of countries it is set at levels above €130/MWh.