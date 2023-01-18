Ambitious RES targets up to 2030

In the next eight years Greece will need to install nearly three times as much renewable energy capacity as that installed in the previous two decades to meet the upgraded targets in the revised National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).

This is the ambitious goal for the RES share in the electricity generation mix by 2030, to be reflected in the new NECP expected to be finalized on Monday at a meeting of the Special Committee established at the Energy Ministry under General Secretary Alexandra Sdoukou.

The ministry’s targets for the RES share in electricity generation will be adjusted from 65% in the existing NECP to 80%, to include the new directions of RePowerEU. Based on the scenario that will be confirmed at Monday’s meeting to be presented – probably on the same day – to the Interministerial Committee, the total power of RES in 2030 should reach 28 gigawatts, against a target of 19 GW in the existing NECP.

Since the current installed capacity of RES in the interconnected system (excluding islands) is 10.2 GW, by 2030 new green capacity of 17.8 GW must be installed – i.e. an increase of 174%. This capacity also includes a binding target for 2-2.5 GW of offshore wind power.