Mayors, businesses push for more outdoor seating

Local mayors and professionals say they expect yet another extension, albeit a silent one due to upcoming national elections, that will allow catering establishments to use public spaces for the placement of table seating.

However, Kathimerini understands that a further extension to that which has now expired will not be given, with Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas announcing tougher penalties for business failing to comply with the rules, which may result in temporary shutdowns. He said relevant regulations proposed by the Central Union of Greek Municipalities are imminent.

Since May 2020, catering outlets had been allowed to place more seating in public areas, at no cost, so social distancing could be observed. Multiple extensions have been granted as the sector faced many difficulties. However, as of January 15, tables must be limited to the pre-Covid area of public space for which they are legally licensed.