Athens has received over 11 bln euros from RRF

Greece completed the milestones of the borrowing actions in the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” earlier than expected, after the disbursement of the second payment from the Recovery and Resilience Fund worth almost 3.6 billion euros (i.e. over €1.72 billion in subsidies and €1.84 billion in loans), Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said on Thursday.

In a statement, Skylakakis said that the disbursement of the additional €1.84 billion boosted the country’s cash reserves and will allow the country to move the investment program through the loan tool faster.

Greece received an advance payment of €3.96 billion from the RRF on August 9, 2021 and the first tranche (€3.6 billion) was disbursed on April 8, 2022, raising the total sum of funds already received from the RRF to more than €11 billion.