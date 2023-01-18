ECONOMY

Market Pass to be granted without a purchase obligation, says minister

Market Pass to be granted without a purchase obligation, says minister
Food inflation amounted to 15.5% last year and is showing no signs of abating this year either. [AMNA]

The Market Pass allowance will be granted to Greek consumers without a purchase obligation, Alternate Development and Investments Minister Nikos Papathanassis said Wednesday.

“Price hikes are eating into people’s incomes,” Papathanassis told Antenna TV. While government support cannot fully make up for price increases, he said, “targeted measures” can ameliorate the impact “on most vulnerable citizens.”

Papathanassis added that the prices of nearly all of the products (95%) included in the so-called “Household Basket” of grocery goods either remained stable or were reduced for the 12th week since the implementation of the measure

Finance Food

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New ESM head to visit Greece
ECONOMY

New ESM head to visit Greece

Spending dwarfs stated income
TAXATION

Spending dwarfs stated income

New 10-year bond issue due
MARKETS

New 10-year bond issue due

East Macedonia & Thrace development blueprint
ECONOMY

East Macedonia & Thrace development blueprint

Fines of €1 bln in the budget
FINANCE

Fines of €1 bln in the budget

Don’t rock the boat, says Stournaras
ECONOMY

Don’t rock the boat, says Stournaras