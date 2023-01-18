Market Pass to be granted without a purchase obligation, says minister

Food inflation amounted to 15.5% last year and is showing no signs of abating this year either. [AMNA]

The Market Pass allowance will be granted to Greek consumers without a purchase obligation, Alternate Development and Investments Minister Nikos Papathanassis said Wednesday.

“Price hikes are eating into people’s incomes,” Papathanassis told Antenna TV. While government support cannot fully make up for price increases, he said, “targeted measures” can ameliorate the impact “on most vulnerable citizens.”

Papathanassis added that the prices of nearly all of the products (95%) included in the so-called “Household Basket” of grocery goods either remained stable or were reduced for the 12th week since the implementation of the measure